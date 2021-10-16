Norway Launches Investigation To Review Police Handling Of Bow And Arrow Attack

Norwegian authorities have launched an independent investigation into the activities of police and security agencies, following a bow and arrow attack that killed five people and injured three more in the town of Kongsberg this week. After consultation with the country's national and regional police commanders, Norway's domestic intelligence agency, known as PST, announced on October 16 that it had decided to request the review. A 37-year-old Kongsberg resident who police say acknowledged the killings on Wednesday night and was being evaluated psychiatrically.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, it is very important that learning points and any weaknesses and errors are identified quickly in order to be able to implement measures immediately,” PST said, AP reported.

After the regional police department got information of a man shooting arrows at a shop, the Norwegian media questioned how long it took cops to detain suspect Espen Andersen Braathen. According to a police timetable, the initial tip was received at 6:13 p.m., and Andersen Braathen was apprehended at 6:47 p.m. When arrows were shot at them, the first officers on the scene sought cover and requested reinforcements, according to police officials. Officials have revealed that the armed suspect escaped and killed the five victims, all aged 50 to 70, outside and inside several apartments at the time.

3 weapons were used in the attack, including a bow and arrow

The people who were hurt, including a police officer who was struck while off-duty inside the shop, were all released from the hospital on October 16, according to authorities. Per Thomas Omholt, a senior police officer, said at a news conference on October 15 that three weapons were used in the attack, including a bow and arrow, but declined to identify the types or reveal how the five victims were killed, citing the need to interview more witnesses and not wanting their accounts influenced by what they read in the news.

Investigators were still looking into possible motives or explanations for the attack as of Friday, according to Omholt, although their "strongest suspicion for motive is illness." The officer said his "health has deteriorated," but didn't elaborate.

