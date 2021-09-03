Norway Seizes Around 100 Archaeological Artefacts Dating Back To Ancient Mesopotamian Era

The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime have seized a number of cultural-historical objects. The extensive seizure consists of almost 100 objects that are considered significant for the cultural-historical world heritage. The seizure consists of cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from ancient Mesopotamia. The police did not inform them about how they found the objects in Norway.

Norway seizes archaeological objects

The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime(Oekokrim) have found these objects during the search in Eastern Norway during last week. The authorities in the press release informed that they would now examine the authenticity of seized objects. In the press release, the authorities mentioned that Iraqi authorities are demanding the objects to be returned. Taking to Twitter, The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime(Oekokrim) has shared pictures of artefacts on Twitter.

Økokrim har beslaglagt i en rekke kulturhistoriske gjenstander som irakiske myndigheter krever tilbakelevert.



Det omfattende beslaget består

av gjenstander som anses å være viktige for den kulturhistoriske verdensarven. https://t.co/Bzg9xEV5cd pic.twitter.com/TKEAtpJRti — ØKOKRIM (@okokrim) September 3, 2021

The government agency informed that they had assisted the Ministry of Culture in the matter. The agency further mentioned, "Iraqi authorities have reported a large number of ancient artefacts missing which they suspect have been smuggled out of the country", according to AP. The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime has revealed that "a large number of objects were seized during the search, and a number of witnesses interviewed".

Earlier this month, United States has returned more than 17,000 ancient artefacts looted and smuggled out of Iraq during the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. The majority of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia, according to AP. After the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited Washington to advance bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement, upon his return, several archaeological artefacts were returned to Iraq’s Culture Ministry under the two countries largest repatriation agreement. The artefacts were handed over to the Culture Ministry in large wooden crates. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Culture Minister Hasan Nadhim in a press conference informed that the recovery of artefacts was “the largest in the history of Iraq” and it was the result of efforts of both the government and Iraq’s Embassy in Washington.

IMAGE: okokrim/Twitter

Inputs from AP