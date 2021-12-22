Norway: Study Shows Rise In Domestic Violence During Pandemic, Immigrants Overrepresented

Norwegian research on domestic violence shows an increase in incidents where women are the perpetrators and males are the victims when compared to previous years. The research also reveals an overrepresentation of immigrants in Norway.

According to a recent Norwegian study, which was published on BMC Public Health, the full lockdown, which was implemented in March 2020, has resulted in an increase in domestic violence, as many people were forced to spend large portions of their days with cohabitants who had a history of violence, citing both an increase in reports and increased pressure on various helplines.

When compared to the previous year, the number of reports of partner violence increased by 54% between March and December 2020. The findings also suggest that the alleged violence during the closure was maybe more serious than previously thought.

Immigrants overrepresented in statistics of recorded cases of domestic violence

People of immigrant origin were overrepresented in the statistics of recorded cases of domestic violence before and during the lockdown, but fewer cases were reported during this time. Surprisingly, the study found an increase of female abusers in relationships when the guy was the victim.

Last week, in the UK, research revealed that the London Metropolitan Police might have recorded an extra 4,700 domestic violence crimes during lockdown - in addition to the 21,500 which were recorded. It comes after figures released by the Office for National Statistics last month revealed calls to the UK’s national domestic abuse helpline soared by 22% in the year ending March 2021.

Domestic abuse increased during pandemic

Domestic abuse rose substantially during the pandemic as victims were cooped up indoors with abusive partners. While lockdowns do not in themselves cause domestic abuse, stay-at-home measures can worsen pre-existing patterns of abuse and violence. An average of between two or three women are murdered each week by their partners or ex-partners in England and Wales, while one in four women suffers domestic abuse at some point during their lives.

Emerging data and stories from people on the front lines suggest that all sorts of violence against women and girls, notably during COVID. Even before the COVID pandemic, 1 in 3 women worldwide had experienced physical or sexual violence, the majority of which was perpetrated by an intimate relationship. Since the emergence of COVID, there has been an uptick in calls to domestic violence helplines in numerous nations, according to new data provided by the UN.

(Image: Unsplash)