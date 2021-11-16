Norwegian Authorities Say New Variant Of COVID Delta Strain 'AY.63' Detected In Country

A new variant of the Delta strain of coronavirus has been detected in Norway. As per new reports, the new strain of Delta variant is not more infectious than the other strains of COVID, ANI cited NRK broadcaster report citing the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The new variant has been recognised as ‘AY.63’.

Reportedly, the first case of the new version of the Delta variant was detected in late June in Norway and since then, it has spread around the country. Experts have noted that the new variant of the Delta strain is less contagious than the regular Delta virus. Furthermore, the vaccines that are being used for protecting people against COVID show efficacy against the new Delta strain as well. Karoline Bragstad, a senior researcher at NIPH, mentioned that they have no data that shows the ineffectiveness of vaccines against the new variant of Delta strain.

Karoline Bragstad said, “We have no data that the vaccine does not work against this variant, there are no significant reasons for concern,” as per ANI.

COVID situation in Norway

According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, as of November 16, the overall tally of COVID cases reported in Norway is 2,28,524. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 951 in Norway. Furthermore, 5833 people have been admitted to the hospital and 1106 people have been admitted to ICU. According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, 42,21,445 people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID while 37,76,916 people have received both doses of the vaccine. The statistics show that 91.5% of people over the age of 18 have received the first dose of vaccine and 87.3% have received both doses of vaccine.

Booster shots to people in Norway

Last week, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced that people aged above 18 years will be given a booster shot to protect them against COVID. PM Store added that the unvaccinated healthcare workers need to get tested twice a week and they are required to wear face masks. He highlighted that the COVID will remain for several years and they need to make efforts in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. The PM said, “Vaccination is the most important protection we have against coronavirus. The infection will be among us for several years to come, and there is a lot we can do together to prevent the virus from spreading,” as per AP. The decision of Norwegian authorities came amid a rise in COVID cases across Europe in recent weeks.

