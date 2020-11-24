'Now Is Time To Join Forces': European Union Invites Biden To Patch Up Trans-Atlantic Ties

European Union (EU) Chief Charles Michel on Monday invited the US presidential-elect Joe Biden to visit and patch up trans-Atlantic relations once he takes over the presidential office. The European Union Chief also mentioned that Euro-Atlanta relations have greatly suffered over the past 4 years under President Donald Trump. After a call with Joe Biden, Charles Michel said, "Now is the time to join forces. In a changing world, our partnership will be more than ever to protect our citizens, relaunch our economies, stop global warming and create a safer world."

EU Chief added, "The EU and the U.S. will always have more impact when taking steps together."

European Union Chief invites Joe Biden

Earlier in the past, the 27-nation bloc has often complained of the deteriorating Euro-Atlantic relations. EU hopes that with Biden the trans-Atlantic ties can be rekindled like they were earlier under Former US President Barack Obama. Highlighting that over the past years, both sides disagreed over key topics from trade and security to the fight against climate change, EU Chief said that Biden should come over next year for a meeting with EU leaders.

In the past 4 years, Trump on many occasions has stunned and disappointed the Europeans, who were mostly the members of the NATO military alliance led by Washington. The outgoing President has slammed tariffs on EU export, has also pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

(With AP inputs)