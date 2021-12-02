Omicron Variant: Mainland France Reports First Case Of Heavily Mutated COVID-19 Strain

French Healthcare authorities on Thursday confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in mainland France. According to the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency, cited by Associated Press, a 50-year-old living in the city of Paris tested positive for the Omicron variant after returning from a trip to Nigeria. However, the infected individual showed no symptoms after he and his wife tested positive on November 25 on their return to the country.

While much remains unknown about the new variant of the COVID virus, including its transmission capacity, apex health care bodies around the world have continued to be concerned over the heavily mutating virus. France reported its first Omicron case on Tuesday in the island of La Reunion situated in the France-Indian ocean. The infected individual was identified to be a man who returned to the island from South Africa and Mozambique on November 20.

France to demand negative COVID report regardless of vaccination status

In a bid to curb the spread of the new COVID strain, Omicron, France has decided to amp up its inter-border travel restrictions. Speaking at the weekly Defence Council meeting on December 1, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal informed that all visitors from countries outside the European Union (EU) will need to provide mandatory negative COVID reports on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status beginning from the weekend, Independent UK reported. The results could be either from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival.

It is pertinent to mention that global superpowers are now in constant vigilance after the new heavily mutated variant of the COVID virus, Omicron, was detected in South Africa. On Saturday, Germany, and Italy announced that they had detected cases of Omicron, Euro News reported. Two linked cases of the new variant, which is feared to be immune evasive, were also detected in Britain in persons having a travel history to southern Africa, British Health Minister Sajid Javid informed, citing UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) via a Twitter post. In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with 'Omicron'. Since then, cases have also been reported from Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Hong Kong, Israel, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, and the United States' neighbour, Canada.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP, Pixabay