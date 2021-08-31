In an attempt to improve the environmental pollution and reduce the number of accidents, a speed limit of 30km/hr has come into force in France's capital city, Paris. The rule was implemented on Monday, August 30, after a poll suggested that 59% of Parisians are in favour of the measure. According to The Associated Press (AP), besides making the city pollution-free, the city officials also aim to make Paris more pedestrian-friendly. Although more than half of the population has welcomed the move, some critics, including businessmen, said it will not make much difference in pollution. As per reports, while car owners and commuters opposed the move, Delivery drivers and Taxi drivers also showed their concerns saying it will hurt businesses.

The mayor of Paris 🇫🇷 transformed her city into a 🚲bicycle city🚲 in incredibly short time.

It continues to impress how much Paris has changed for the better. Less dust, less noise, more quality of life

👇👇



Chapeau,@Anne_Hidalgo !



🎥 @CommuteDeParispic.twitter.com/HWm1GsjpqS — Daniel Moser (@_dmoser) August 25, 2021

Several businessmen oppose the new rule

Karim Macksence, a resident of the city, did not seem to be pleased with the implementation of the rule. Speaking to The AP, he said, "If I drive at 30 kph, the clint starts complaining while driving at 50 kph will put me in jail. So I don't know what to do." Showing his concerns he further said that people take a cab because they are in a hurry and at 30 km/h, they might as well walk. Although the Paris city government, under Mayor Anne Hidalgo, had already put the speed limit in two-thirds of the city. The city government also increased the number of bike lanes and also restricted vehicle traffic on several streets in Paris. Reportedly, meanwhile, the new rule will not be implemented in several key routes, including the Chaps Elysees (50 km/h) and the main ring road, the Boulevard Périférique (70 km/h).

A number of European countries capped speed limits

According to the report, besides France, several other European countries have also capped speed limits in their capital cities. While Belgium's capital Brussels has imposed a 30 km/h limit on much of the city, about 80% of berlin, Germany's capital follows the same rule. Spain has also put a 30 km/h limit on all one-way urban roads, while last year London imposed a speed limit of 32 km/h on roads within the city’s Congestion Charging Zone. Meanwhile, the Van Den Broek family, on its visit to Paris from the Netherlands, welcomed the city's speed limit rule. Riding his bike in Paris on Monday, Francis Van den Broek told The AP, " Capping the speed limit is a very good idea. We have a lot of problems with nature and everything such as climate change, so I think there is no need to drive so fast in cities."

Image: AP