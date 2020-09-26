Paris Cleaver Attack Suspect Confesses To Stabbing People Near Charlie Hebdo Office

The main suspect, who was held for carrying out a knife attack near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, has reportedly confessed to committing the crime. The suspect, a Pakistani-born 18-year-old, has claimed responsibility for the attack citing the republication of Prophet Mohammed cartoon as the reason. Two people were seriously injured on Friday, September 25 after an unidentified man attacked them with a meat cleaver.

According to CNN, seven people have been arrested so far in connection to the case, including the main perpetrator. French authorities have opened up a terror investigation. The two victims were reportedly on a cigarette break when they were attacked by the knife-wielding man. The two were employees of a documentary production company. Charlie Hebdo offered support and solidarity to the production company, with whom it shared the building.

The stabbing attack came days after Charlie Hebdo republished the caricature of Prophet Mohammed to mark the start of the trial of 14 people accused of helping the two terrorists who carried out a gun rampage at the former offices of the satirical weekly in 2015.

2015 attack

On January 7, 2015, brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi stormed Charlie Hebdo’s office in Paris with assault rifles, submachine guns, grenades, and pistols and killed 12 people, including Charb, cartoonist, columnist, and director of publication of Charlie Hebdo. The gunmen identified themselves as belonging to the Islamist group Al-Qaeda.

(Image Credit: AP)