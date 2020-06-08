Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral Workers Start Removal Of Melted Scaffolding

Restoration workers at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris have reportedly started removing tons of metal scaffolding that got melted in the infamous fire in April 2019. The scaffolding was there for renovation work when a fire broke out in the cathedral, melting it along with parts of the historic structure.

The removal of metal is considered to be one of the riskiest undertaken by the workers since it can further damage the limestone walls supporting the gothic vaults. According to media reports, workers were carried by a lift to the middle of the melted and tangled mass for a final evaluation before sawing apart the scaffolding started.

Restoration work suspended in March

The restoration work was suspended on March 17 for an indefinite period since the conditions of the site did not make it possible to guarantee the safety rules as per the guidelines of COVID-19 response, particularly with the respect to minimum safety distances. The Notre Dame Foundation said last month that it has paid 31 million euros to the Public Establishment in charge of the conservation and restoration of the Cathedral, out of a budget of 85 million euros for the security of the building.

In September, a rare royal tapestry, rescued from Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, was restored and became ready for public display. Days after the fire at the cathedral, the tapestry was evacuated from the blackened interior of the gothic monument and was stored in two parts in trunks. Those trunks protected the water-logged rug from the molten lead falling from the roof.

Even after it was rescued from the cathedral, the tapestry had already soaked up huge amounts of water and increased its weight by thrice. Later, it was then handed over to France's Mobilier National, which oversees the country's collection of valuable furniture and artworks, for restoring the relic. The restorers used a wind tunnel to help dry the tapestry and then freeze it to kill off any fungi and parasites that might eat away at the weaving.

