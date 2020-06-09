Paris Prosecutor Announces Probe Into France's Coronavirus Response

In a probe into France's coronavirus response, Paris chief prosecutor, Remy Heitz on June 7 said that the government has charges such as "involuntary homicide" and "endangering life" imposed against it. As per official complaints logged by the members of the public, an investigation was opened that aimed to determine the "political or administrative responsibility" of the government during the pandemic crisis, Heitz said in an address to the press conference. The probe would also focus on “possible criminal offenses".

As per local reports, France President Emmanuel Macron, as head of state, would have the immunity from prosecution. He hasn’t been listed for inquiries. In a statement released by the prosecutors, at least 62 complaints or reports received to date have been mentioned that concerned endangerment of the lives amid the COVID-19 national health crisis. Also, it accuses the administration of alleged failure to enact anti-virus protection measures effective in “saving lives”. The investigation has legally commenced under the Paris prosecutor's office which has jurisdiction over issues of national public health. Head of the Santé Publique France health agency, Jérôme Salomon, as well as Heitz, are a part of the process.

New clusters of COVID-19 cases

While France recorded over 154,188 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to date, complaints were lodged by a large number of associations, labour unions, and individuals on the fatuities, over 29,209 registered so far in the country. The probe takes off as French health minister Olivier Veran said in a COVID-19 conference that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital per day had declined, as well as the patients in the intensive care units reduced. Although, as per local reports, new clusters of COVID-19 cases have recently been detected among slaughterhouse workers in western France and several police officers in northern France.

Further, President Emmanuel Macron faced massive backlash from the healthcare workers demanding improved working conditions, as per reports. He announced the plan last week to reconstruct policies for the hospitals which will be unveiled in July.

(Image credit: AP)