Paris: Severe Fire Breaks Out Near Famous Musee D'Orsay And German Ambassador's Residence

In Paris, a major fire broke out near the residence of the German ambassador as well as the Musee d'Orsay, which holds some of the 19th-century French art's most famous works. On Sunday afternoon, the severe blaze had started near the Musee d'Orsay in central Paris. According to a video released by the BFMTV broadcaster, firefighters rushed to put out the flame that had overtaken scaffolding at a neighbouring building site, Sputnik reported.

Furthermore, over 150 firefighters were seen to be present on the scene, and the area had been sealed off, as per the TeleTrader. According to media reports, the nearby structure that caught fire was vacant since it was under construction.

Gros incendie à côté du musée d’Orsay dans le VIIe pic.twitter.com/zEjdQ86fKF — Emmanuel (@emmanueljonsson) February 6, 2022

Earlier Paris Fire in renowned Notre-Dame Church

Apart from this, another devastating blaze in a famous building was witnessed in the year 2019, when the renowned Notre-Dame de Paris spire caught fire. The huge fire at the cathedral resulted in the partial demolition of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron committed to reconstructing the cathedral in five years, however, the repair work on Notre Dame is expected to take at least ten years, according to some experts.

The horrific fire which engulfed the renowned Notre Dame church on the river banks of the Seine in Paris was caused due to the flame connected to ongoing repair work. The spire of the 1345 AD-completed building crumbled in the flame, BBC reported. Other well-known areas, including the front's famed twin towers, were also struck.

Following the incident, president Emmanuel Macron stated it was a "terrible tragedy," and remarked that the "worst had been avoided", BBC reported.

The fire started approximately around 18:30 (16:30 GMT) and quickly spread to the cathedral's roof, demolishing stained-glass window frames and the cathedral's wooden interior before collapsing the spire. One of the bell towers was on the verge of collapsing, and 500 fire crews worked to keep it from happening. Fire Chief Jean-Claude Gallet claimed the main building had been "saved and preserved" from utter devastation.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @emmanueljonsson)