PM Mateusz Morawiecki Affirms Poland Has No Plans To Leave European Union

Poland's constitutional court declared earlier this year that national law took precedence over EU law in areas where they conflicted, setting the country on a collision path with the EU's executive arm, the European Commission. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday that Poland has no plans to exit the European Union, despite opposition and government factions accusing each other of wanting to leave, as per the reports of Sputnik.

Morawiecki took to Facebook and wrote a long post, a small part of it read, "The entry of Poland and Central European countries into the European Union is one of the highlights of the last decades. Both for us but also for the EU itself. We all won on this one. That's why I'm clear: Poland's place is and will be in the European family of nations."

He continued, "We have the same rights as other countries. We want these rights to be respected. We are not an uninvited guest in the European Union. And that's why we don't agree to be treated as a second-class country. We want a community of respect, not an equal and equal association. This is also our community, our union. That's the kind of union we want and that's what we will continue to create.

Poland's opposition and government have recently accused each other of wanting the country to leave the EU, according to Sputnik. The primacy of the Polish Constitution above EU law was decided by the Republic's Constitutional Court on Thursday evening. In addition, the Polish PM stated that Poland wishes to remain a member of the European family of nations.

'Lukashenko's purpose is to create a 'new path' for Arab migration into Europe'

Morawiecki blamed Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko for destabilising the situation in the EU. He said that Lukashenko's purpose is to create a 'new path' for Arab migration into Europe and destabilise the situation in the entire EU by instrumentalizing migrants from Iraq, Syria, Morocco and other countries, according to the First News. He also said that they must collectively defend Poland's external border and the entire European Union in the face of such complicated dangers. Poland has the complete support of European allies.

