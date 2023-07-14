Last Updated:

India Is A Model Of Diversity: PM Modi To Diaspora In Paris | Top Quotes

As PM Modi interacts with Indian community, here are some of the top quotes made by PM Modi during his speech.

Europe
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
PM Modi

PM Modi in France | Image- Twitter/@NarendraModi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his two-day visit to France, where he addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale. Upon his arrival, French Prime Minister Borne received the Indian Prime Minister at the airport as a special gesture. PM Modi was accorded with a ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour, after he arrived in France on July 13. 

After interacting with the Indian diaspora, PM Modi attended a private dinner at the Paris' Elysee Palace, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. PM Modi was welcomed by the French president with warm greetings. In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the honour.  

Prime Minister Modi is slated to attend the Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour on invitation of the French President. This visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Some of the top quotes made by PM Modi during his speech: 

During his address at the La Seine Musicale to the Indian community, he highlighted some of the important aspects of the relationship between the two countries. Here are the top quotes by PM Modi:

  1. I have pledged that every part of me and every second of my time will be dedicated to you all - people of my country.
  2. India is first country in world where remittance from its diaspora has crossed $ 100 billion.
  3. Whether it's a battlefield or disaster-hit area, India always comes first to rescue its citizens. From Ukraine to Sudan, Yemen to Afghanistan, Iraq to Nepal, we have always done our best to protect our citizens.
  4. Agreement has been reached for using India's UPI in France; it will start from Eiffel Tower.
  5. World has come to believe that it won't take long for India to become $ 5 trillion economy.
  6. India is mother of democracy and model of diversity; it's our big strength.
  7. Your (members of the Indian diaspora in France) contribution towards improving the Indo-French relationship will be written in history in golden words.
  8. Wherever we Indians go, we make a 'mini India' there.
READ | Explained | Why are Hollywood actors on strike and what it means for movies, TV
READ | Over 7,000 more pilgrims embark from Jammu base camp for Amarnath Yatra
READ | Bruno Fernandes leaves Declan Rice dumfounded with his technique during practice - WATCH
READ |  Byeong Hun An hopes for more links after his Scottish Open start of 61 golf
READ | Every second for my people: PM Modi expresses resolve for India's bright future in France
First Published:
COMMENT