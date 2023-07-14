India Is A Model Of Diversity: PM Modi To Diaspora In Paris | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his two-day visit to France, where he addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale. Upon his arrival, French Prime Minister Borne received the Indian Prime Minister at the airport as a special gesture. PM Modi was accorded with a ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour, after he arrived in France on July 13.

After interacting with the Indian diaspora, PM Modi attended a private dinner at the Paris' Elysee Palace, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. PM Modi was welcomed by the French president with warm greetings. In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the honour.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to attend the Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour on invitation of the French President. This visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Some of the top quotes made by PM Modi during his speech:

During his address at the La Seine Musicale to the Indian community, he highlighted some of the important aspects of the relationship between the two countries. Here are the top quotes by PM Modi: