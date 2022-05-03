PM Modi Warns Countries Not Investing In India Of FOMO Ahead Of Business Forum In Denmark

On a three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a picture from the India-Denmark Business Forum and gave it a rather Gen-Z caption. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister highlighted that the word 'FOMO'- ‘fear of missing out’ was gaining a lot of traction on social media.

'Nations who don't invest in us will miss out'

"Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out," he wittily wrote on Twitter with the picture, in which his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen is seen seated next to him. PM Frederiksen also had a similar witty style of reply, in which she said, 'I thought FOMO was about Friday Nights but it was about India'.

The exchange between the two Prime Ministers took place ahead of the interaction with business leaders of both countries under the auspices of the India-Denmark Business forum. Earlier in the day, India and Denmark on May 3 exchanged Letters of Intent and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as PM Modi met Denmark PM Frederiksen, in Copenhagen.

These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media.



Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out: PM @narendramodi in Copenhagen pic.twitter.com/pAyL5TVpFb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

PM Modi, Denmark's Frederiksen issue joint statement

PM Modi, speaking about the India-Demark relationship at a joint media interaction with Frederiksen, said, "During the India-Denmark virtual summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership. I am delighted that in various areas, especially in renewable energy, health, ports, shipping, circular economy and water management, there has been important development.''

"We share many values. We are two democratic nations, we both believe in a rule-based international system. In times such as these, we need to build an even stronger bridge between us," said Frederiksen as she threw light on the global developments such as the Ukraine-Russia war.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi