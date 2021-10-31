On the second day of the G20 Summit in Rome, PM Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, on Sunday, October 31, visited the Trevi Fountain. The Group of 20 leaders tossed a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film. It is believed that if one throws a coin into the water then one will surely return to Rome.

PM @narendramodi and other world leaders visit Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy#PMModiInItaly pic.twitter.com/kb2meSdB1W — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 31, 2021

The leaders of the world’s biggest economies visited the historic site before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change. It is to mention that not all members of the G20 participated in the Sunday coin toss. Notably, US President Joe Biden was absent.

PM Modi to attend 2nd session of G20

Meanwhile, PM Modi is slated to attend the second session of the G20 Summit in Rome on climate change. On the sidelines of the global conference, he is also likely to meet Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

On Saturday, the PM attended the first session of the G20 Summit. He informed that the discussions during the meet were “extensive and productive”. He also said that he highlighted India's contributions in the global right against COVID-19, the vision of 'One Earth, One Health', and resilience in the global supply chain besides innovation and development in technology and human empowerment. PM Modi also announced that India will produce five billion coronavirus vaccine doses next year and the vaccines will be available to other countries in the world, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed on Saturday.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met several leaders, including British PM Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Italian PM Mario Draghi. On Saturday, he also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the deliberations. Moreover, the Indian leader even had a “warm meeting” with Pope Francis at the Vatican city.

(Images: AP)