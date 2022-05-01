Last Updated:

PM To Speak At Unveiling Of Sardar Patel Statue In Canada's Markham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night will share his remarks at an event in Canada's Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre.

Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.

"At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India," Modi tweeted. 

