Poland's Health Minister Announces Coronavirus Regulation Check In Shops

As the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, Poland’s health minister Lukasz Szumowski announced that police health authorities will start checkups in shops to make sure that people are following health regulations and wearing masks as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

As per several reports, these checkups in shops will be beginning this week. “This week we are starting inspections in shops (to see) whether clients are wearing masks, whether the staff are wearing masks,” Szumowski told Polish public radio. Last week, Poland's Health Ministry had stated that they are expecting a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. This remark came following the highest daily spike in new infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Poland's PM considers new restrictions

As per reports, the ministry's spokesperson said that the two regions in southern Poland were mainly responsible for this spike on July 30. As of August 1, Poland had reported 46,346 coronavirus cases and 1,721 deaths. After this, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had said that restrictions could be tightened in the country if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Health Minister Szumowski had also indicated restrictions on weddings as it has become a source of many infections off late. As of now, protection measures against the coronavirus have been relaxed in Poland as restaurants and cafes are open. The highest number of cases is still in the southern region of Silesia, as the virus continues to spread through the coal mines.

This has also prompted the government to close down 12 coal mines. Three were reopened but ever since that, cases have witnessed a spike once again. Poland's government has also said that it is considering introducing quarantine measures for people arriving from certain countries.

Poland has a low fatality rate as the country has reported less than 1,700 deaths from a total of 45 thousand cases. Health officials in the country are still unclear whether the country is now witnessing a second wave or whether it is the first wave which is showing signs of a rise.

(Image credit: AP)