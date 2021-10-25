Pope Francis Calls For Steps To Stop Migrants From Returning To Libya And 'inhumane' Camps

Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis on Sunday called for measures to prevent migrants rescued at sea from returning to Libya and other "inhumane" camps. Speaking from his St. Peter's Square studio window, the Pope also urged the international community to find concrete solutions to manage "migratory flows" in the Mediterranean, the Associated Press reported. The appeals from the Pope came after first world countries, especially Italy and Malta, recently intercepted and rescued migrant boats only to send them back to detention camps in Libya.

"So many of these men, women and children are subject to inhumane violence...I ask the international community to keep the promises to search for common, concrete and lasting solutions to manage the migratory flows in Libya and all the Mediterranean," he said adding that migrants must be stopped from being sent back to "unsafe countries" as those sent back suffer undignified conditions of life. "I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees and others in need of protection in Libya. I never forget you, I have your cries and I pray for you," the Pope added.

"How they suffer, those who are sent back...(to)...true concentration camps," Pope Francis said on Sunday.

As per AP, as the sovereign of the Vatican City State spoke on Sunday, hundreds of migrants were in the Central Mediterranean sea region waiting to be rescued after coming near Sicily or the Italian mainland from Libya or Turkey. The Pope appealed to the EU countries to ensure "predictable disembarking and guarantee alternatives to detention" so that they can access the asylum procedures. The detention camps in Libya have often been criticised due to the atrocious living conditions battered by practices of beating, rape and other forms of torture.

More than 500 migrants reached Italy as Pope spoke

As Pope spoke at the Sunday Angelus, over 500 migrants reached Italy. At least 128 of them were identified by Alarm Phone, a rescue team that operates at the sea. On the other hand, Doctors without Borders also rescued 71 migrants after the latter's rickety boats were buffeted by wind and waves. Another 68 were retrieved off the coast of Malta by an NGO in Distress. Meanwhile, Alarm Phone confirmed the involvement of Maltese officials in rescue and pushback as Frontex, known as EU border control agency, flew surveillance flights overhead, CNN reported.

On the same day, the Red Cross also rescued about 700 migrants, including a few from Afghanistan. The asylum seekers reached the Calabrian coast after they departed on fishing boats from Turkey. As per RAI television, as quoted by the Associated Press, at least 3,400 migrants reached the town at the "toe" of the Italian peninsula, Rochelle Ionica, this year. Another 296 people were rescued by MSF, who are waiting to be assigned a safe port to disembark in Sicily or Malta, the rescue organisation said in a tweet.

