Pope Francis Fuels Rumors Of Retirement With His Plan To Visit Tomb Of Celestine V

Rumours of Pope Francis retiring from his post have been doing rounds on the internet since earlier May. But, now his announcement to attend a special feast initiated by another pope who himself resigned previously, has fuelled all the hearsay. The 85-year-old is scheduled to travel to L’Aquila, in Abruzzo town, for the Perdonanza Celestiniana festival. However, what has attracted everyone’s attention is the news of the Pope visiting the cathedral that hosts the tomb of Celestine V, a hermit pope who resigned in 1294, just after five months in the job.

Notably, speculations of Pope Francis stepping down first gained traction in early May after he made a public appearance in a wheelchair. At a first, the religious head was seen in a wheelchair, complaining of knee pain, while meeting with superiors general of women’s religious orders. Pope laid bare his decision to host a consistency on August 27 to create new cardinals, some of whom will be eligible to elect the pontiff's successor in the next conclave.

What is special about the Argentian leader’s call for a major consistency in late august is the fact that the Vatican is usually closed in that month. Meanwhile, his visit to Celestine V’s tomb further fuelled the rumours of retirement as his predecessor Pope Benedict also visited pace in 2019, leaving behind his pallium stole in what observers said was a symbolic gesture ahead of his own resignation in 2013, according to the Guardian.

Pope elevates 2 Indians to rank of cardinals

Late last month, Pope Francis announced his decision to elevate 21 churchmen including two from India to the rank of cardinals has led to a wave of happiness among the members of the Christian community who see this development as a "great honour". This came after Pope Francis during his address announced that 21 churchmen will be elevated to the rank of cardinal out of which two are Indian. While these two Indian cardinals are Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao di Rosario Ferrao - Archbishop of Goa and Damao, and Anthony Poola - Archbishop of Hyderabad, the others include one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil.

(Image: AP)