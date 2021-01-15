Pope Francis, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict XVI have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Vatican. However, no photos of the 84-yer-old pontiff or his 93-year-old predecessor receiving the shot have been released.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, "I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus." The statement did not mention where the two leaders inoculated, both men are at higher risk of contracting the virus because of their advanced age.

Pope Francis, in an earlier interview, had announced that he planned to receive the vaccine this week. The Pope referred to the vaccination as "an ethical action, because you are gambling with your health, you are gambling with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

The Pope, who is missing part of one lung since a surgery in his 20s, has been delivering the traditional blessing from a library in the Apostolic Palace, and not a window overlooking St. Peters, in a bid to prevent gatherings. Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday in a medical center set-up inside its main Auditorium Hall, where the pontiff often holds his weekly audiences.

Pope's personal doctor dies of COVID-19

Earlier this week, Pope Francis' personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, died of "complications due to COVID-19", reported the Vatican’s newspaper L’Osservatore Romano. The cleric had chosen Soccorsi as the personal doctor five years ago in 2015; the doctor was 78-year-old when he succumbed to the highly-infectious disease. As per reports, the Pope's doctor was hospitalised in Rome on December 26 for the pre-existing oncological disease.

The Vatican had previously clarified that it is "morally acceptable" for the faithful people to receive COVID-19 immunisation even though vaccine research used tissue obtained from abortions. Vatican City has reported 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, including a cluster among the Swiss Guards last fall.

