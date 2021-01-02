Portugal To Focus On Vaccination, Economic And Social Recovery During Its EU Presidency

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Friday said that Portugal's European Union (EU) presidency priorities will be focussed on the "success of the vaccination" against COVID-19 infection and on "economic and social recovery of Europe". While stating that the Portuguese presidency for the EU begins on Friday, Antonio Costa said that for the next 6 months Portugal will be at the helm of the EU. Pointing towards the motto of the Portuguese presidency- 'Time to deliver: a fair, green and digital recovery", the Prime Minister said, "we have 3 fundamental priorities."

Antonio Costa lists priorities under EU Presidency

Highlighting the 3 fundamental priorities under the EU presidency, the Portuguese Prime Minister said, "economic and social recovery will be based on engines of the climate and digital transitions." Speaking about the Social Summit which will be held in Porto in May, he said that the central topic of discussion will be developing the European Union Social Pillar as a basis of trust that allows us to lead digital and climate transitions by leaving no one behind. Asserting that it is time to deliver together, as a community of values and shared property, Costa said that the third priority is to "reinforce the strategic autonomy of a European Union open to the world."

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, extended "the best wishes of success to the Portuguese Prime Minister on his first day of the Presidency of the Council," adding "we are ready to work together, in the interests of the EU and its citizens, for a social, just, green and digital recovery." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in her tweet, wished "good luck to Antonio Costa and the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU. She also said that she is looking forward to working with the Portuguese Prime Minister for the recovery of Europe and for the health of the citizens.

German chancellor hands over EU Presidency to Portugal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday handed Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa the European Union's rotating presidency. In a video message, Merkel wished the nation "every success" and said that Germany would "support Portugal to the best of its ability." The presidency rotates among EU member nations every six months.

(With ANI inputs)