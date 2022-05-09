Protesters Throw Red Paint At Russian Envoy Sergey Andreev In Poland On Victory Day

On Victory Day, in Poland, Warsaw protestors who opposed the war in Ukraine threw red paint at the Russian envoy to Poland, Sergey Andreev, stopping him from paying tribute to Red Army soldiers who were killed during the World War II. Hundreds of protestors opposed to Russia's war in Ukraine surrounded Ambassador Sergey Andreev as he arrived at the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery in the Polish capital. As per a report by The Associated Press, red paint was thrown from behind Andreev before a demonstrator standing beside him tossed a large blob of it on his face.

The ambassador and others were unable to lay flowers at the cemetery because of the protests. Ukrainian flags were waived by the protestors, who screamed "Nazi" and "murderer" at the Ambassador. Other members of his entourage were also seen with red paint smeared on them. The ambassador and other members of his delegation were able to flee as police got on the site. One demonstrator questioned by TVN24 stated that it was good that the ambassador was attacked by red colour

On Sunday evening, protesters in Warsaw brought a tank on a tractor and parked it in front of the Russian Embassy to protest the war. Earlier, the words "Kill Putin" were found inscribed on a monument in blue and yellow, the Ukrainian flag's colours. However, the graffiti was later removed. Poland, which borders Ukraine and is a NATO and European Union member, is a staunch opponent of Moscow's invasion. It has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and also welcomed millions of Ukrainians who fled their country in the midst of war. Russia has criticised Poland for their hostile approach toward the Russian Federation. Spokesperson of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov also claimed that Poland might be a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine was a necessary response: Putin

Earlier in the day, at the Victory Day speech commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's military operation in Ukraine is an appropriate and necessary response to Western policy. He claimed that the West was getting ready to invade Russia and defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacrosanct.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)