Belarus: Protests Break Out After Exit Poll Predicts Lukashenko Re-election

Belarusian forces, on August 9, engaged in a robust crackdown after protests broke out in the country’s capital and other cities. The European country held its presidential elections on August 9, following which, a TV exit poll showed the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko. Soon, residents who were against the reelection of the Belarusian leader took to streets.

Footages of the protests, that have emerged online, show protesters fighting riot police in Minsk. According to reports, clashes emerged near Minsk Hero city monument in city centre wherein the riot police used rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

'Last dictator of Europe'

In addition, police also used stun guns on demonstrators which resulted in injuries. They also arrested few who were rallying against the Belarusian leader. Lukashenko, who is known as the ‘last dictator of Europe’ is contesting for a sixth term. Sunday’s poll shows him winning by 80 per cent votes while his opposition securing seven per cent votes. Speaking at a press conference, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she did into trust figures. "I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," she added.

According to reports. Belarusians, who are already wary of the country's deteriorating economy and Lukashenko's repression of the opposition coalesced around, in large shows of support unusual for a country where crackdowns on dissent are routine. Preliminary results are not expected until Monday, but even before the last polls closed the head of the Central Elections Commission announced fragmentary results, saying voters in hospitals and sanatoria in five of the country's six regions had given Lukashenko 82% of their support.

