Putin Thanks 'Indian Friends' For Maritime Security Initiative At High-level UNSC Debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 9 thanked India for the maritime security initiative and reiterated the Russian Federation’s commitment to the common tasks of combatting crime at sea in all its forms and manifestations. While speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin expressed his gratitude for the “Indian friends” for such a “useful initiative” in convening the Monday high-level debate. The meeting was chaired by PM Modi and was held through a video conference on ‘Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation’ at the UNSC.

Putin said, "I thank our Indian friends for such a useful initiative in holding this meeting. I would like to reaffirm that the Russian Federation is committed to the common tasks of combating crime at sea in all its forms and manifestations. We are ready to further promote the development of equal international cooperation on this topic."

The meeting was attended by several global leaders of members states of UNSC along with senior briefers from the UN System and key regional organisations. Russian President even endorsed PM Modi’s idea of uniting the efforts of all the interested states in maritime security. Putin said, “As you, Mr Prime Minister, rightly mentioned in your speech, in order to achieve real success in this area [maritime security], it is necessary to unite the efforts of all interested states, as well as international organizations, regional structures - with the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council.”

Putin stressed Russia’s observance of key norms

Additionally, Putin also stressed Russia’s position for strict observance of the key norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter. He said, “I have spoken more than once and now, addressing the members of the Security Council, I would like to emphasize once again that Russia stands for strict observance of the key norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, resolution of disputes through dialogue."

"I hope that the participants in our debates will agree with me that the UN principles are obligatory for application in the sphere of the peaceful and responsible use of the sea, its natural resources, protection of the marine environment, sustainable economic activity in the vast aquatic part of our planet," added Putin.

While speaking about the country’s effort to secure the seas, the Russian President also said, “As one of the leading maritime powers, Russia is doing a lot to preserve and strengthen the international legal order in the field of maritime security. Our country is actively involved in work on the entire range of these issues, both at the UN and within the framework of numerous regional formats, including through the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia, the Regional Security Forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and East Asian Summits."

