A senior energy industry executive has died under suspicious circumstances after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millionaire Nikolay Petrunin, 46, dubbed the "gas wonderkid" of Russia entered politics after a career of making gas pipelines in Siberia, The Sun reported. A pro-Russian President Vladimir Putin's Member of Parliament remained in coma for a month and had complications related to severe COVID-19 infection.

The death of Nikolay Petrunin follows a series of mysterious deaths in 2022 of at least nine oligarchs with fears that they were murdered. Nikolay Petrunin, the United Russia MP and Putin's loyalist and was also known as "political prodigy" served as the deputy head of the State Duma's energy committee. Previously, he was the top energy industry executive and his company made pipelines for Russian energy operators. Petrunin's colleagues in the Russian parliament paid tribute to him after his death.

Vyacheslav Volodin calls Petrunin 'professional & responsible person'

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian State Duma, called Nikolai a "professional and responsible person" and further said that "he was respected by his colleagues, and voters trusted him," as per the Sun report. Notably, Nikolay Petrunin's wife, Albina Petrunina, served at the rank of "major" in the police force and is co-owner of MetaTrendCity company. Nikolay Petrunin's death comes days after a judge who had seen cases involving Russian energy giant Gazprom and the Moscow city government passed away.

Petrunin's death follows death of judge

Sergey Maslov was killed in his car in the Crimea bridge blast. In 2021, an executive at Russia's state rail company was found dead on the balcony of his apartment in Moscow. A week before his death, Anatoly Gerashchenko, a former close ally of Russian President Putin, died after he fell from a boat in the Sea of Japan near Vladivostok, as per The Sun report. On September 1, oil tycoon Ravil Maganov died after he fell from the window of the sixth floor of a Moscow hospital. Ravil Maganov was the chairman of Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil company that voiced opposition to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

