Russia Confirms Signing Over $10 Bn Worth Of Defence Export Contracts In 2021

Despite the COVID pandemic, Russia has locked defence export contracts worth over $10 billion in 2021, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Monday. Speaking from the Dubai Air Show ongoing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shugaev also asserted that the interaction with the partners has remained "sustainable and constructive" and that the volume of contracts has exceeded $10 billion. This has also ensured the stability of the order portfolio, which is at the level of $55 billion, he added.

Speaking to Sputnik on Monday, Shugaev also told that Moscow is now in talks with Turkey about assistance in developing fifth-generation fighter aircraft. On the other hand, Russia will also continue to engage in military cooperation with Iran, "strictly abiding by the international laws and legislation of both the nations. Meanwhile, India's air defence will soon receive a huge boost as Russia began deliveries of the S-400 air defence system.

Russia ready to assist Turkey, now negotiating project

At the Dubai Air Show exhibit, Shugaev repeatedly expressed readiness to render assistance to the Republic of Turkey in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The assertions came after Turkey, in October, stated that the US had offered to purchase F-16 after it was excluded from the F-35 program, Sputnik reported.

The US notification came after Turkey purchased the S-400 Russian air defence system in April. However, both the countries are yet to reach an official contract for supplies of the second division of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air projectiles, said Alexander Mikheev, who is the Director-general of Russian state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.

Looking at the prospects of military-technical cooperation with Iran, Mikheev also asserted, "It is vital to answer that under any circumstances, cooperation will be maintained given strict abidance by active legal norms of both countries."

Speaking on the Dubai Air Show, Mikheev also assured that the potential deal will also abide by the international commitments of the parties, and norms of international law. The talks revolving around the potential deal moved ahead after the UN arms embargo on Iran was lifted on October 18 last year.

Russia begins delivery of S-400 missiles to India

Rendering a big boost to the Indian Air Defence system, Russia on Monday began the delivery of the much-awaited S-400 missile system, Sputnik reported. The deal was signed in 2018 and had remained under controversy over the threat of sanctions from Washington (which are imposed on nations engaging in defence deals with Moscow).

"Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned," Russian state-run agency Sputnik confirmed, citing a defence official from Moscow. Confirming the timely delivery of the S-400 air defence system, Shugaev told Sputnik that the proceedings were on schedule.

Image: ANI/RussianCouncil.RU