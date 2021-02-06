'Russia Gas Pipeline Project To Continue': Angela Merkel Amid Ongoing Navalny Row

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the ongoing row with Moscow concerning the arrest and sentencing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will not affect the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which Germany is bilaterally building with Russia. Merkel on Friday assured that the gas pipeline project will remain unaffected despite the Navalny issue, which Germany, along with the European Union have raised with Russia. Nord Stream 2 project, which is nearing completion, will fetch Russian gas into Germany via a pipeline being laid under the Baltic Sea.

The United States has already imposed sanctions on the project fearing it would make Germany and the European Union more dependent on Russia for energy resources. However, Merkel has assured that the geopolitics in the region will not change and insisted that the European Union will not become dependent on Russia. Last month, Germany gave permission to resume work on the project, which was halted after a Swiss firm pulled out amid threats of sanctions from the United States.

Pressure renewed

However, the controversial project suffered another blow late last month when the European Union adopted a resolution seeking immediate suspension of work on the 1,230-kilometer pipeline in wake of the Navalny issue. Merkel has been facing both external and internal pressure to drop the project, including from her own party colleagues. The pressure tightened after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's poisoning last year allegedly by Kremlin.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier expressed opposing views to the pipeline project, said on Friday that he is in "solidarity". Merkel is also hoping that the new administration in Washington will halt the US sanctions that are expected to come into effect from February 14. Pressure on Merkel renewed after Russian authorities arrested Navalny upon returning from Germany following medical treatment. Navalny was receiving treatment in Berlin for five months after he was poisoned last August, which sparked international outrage.

(With inputs from AP)