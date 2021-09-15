Russia: RDIF Says Sputnik V Shows 97.2% Efficacy Against COVID & No Adverse Effects

The Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 97.2% efficiency against COVID, Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on Wednesday. Sputnik V revealed these groundbreaking numbers during a vaccination campaign drive held in Belarus. Belarus is among the first countries to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination drives.

RDIF confirms Sputnik's high efficiency

Based on data covering over 8,60,000 inoculated patients between January and July, the RDIF maintained that Sputnik V showed 97.2% efficiency against COVID in Belarus. The RDIF also maintained that patients who have been vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine showed no signs of adverse effects after inoculations and neither were any deaths recorded. The RDIF and partners have facilitated the technology transfer to localise the production of Sputnik V by Belarus’s Belmedpreparaty company, which is also responsible for manufacturing Sputnik V. In April 2021, the vaccine produced in Belarus was authorised by the Ministry of Health. In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.

Russian Prez Vladimir Putin self-isolates; Kremlin clarifies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he has entered self-isolation for the "whole day" after he came in contact with people who had contracted the Coronavirus. The news was confirmed by Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in Kremlin on Tuesday, September 14. Following the announcement, Putin also decided to postpone his visit to Tajikistan as several people in close entourage fell ill.

During a daily media address in Kremlin, Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the reporters that Putin has decided to remain under self-isolation even though he tested negative for the virus. Asserting that the President is "absolutely healthy," Peskov added that he had come in contact with someone who was infected with the virus, the Associated Press reported. However, he remained silent when asked about the President's primary contacts or how long Putin would remain under self-isolation.

As per reports, Russian President Putin has been completely vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V. However, he was due for his third dose, the booster shot that has been initiated in Russia owing to the waning effect of the vaccines. Nevertheless, Putin was hardly ever seen wearing a mask in public. Also, his government has never really imposed strict COVID-related measures to curb the skyrocketing cases observed in Russia currently.

