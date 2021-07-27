Russia Resumes Trans-Siberian Railway Bridge After Necessary Post-flood Restoration

Russia has resumed transport facilities over the Trans-Siberian railway bridge on Tuesday, July 27. The railway bridge in the far East was damaged by flood on Friday, July 23, after Sretensky District received heavy rainfall. The damage to the bridge prompted Russian Railway authorities to suspend the freight and passenger train network in both directions.

Trans-Siberian Railway (TSR) is the longest railway in the world, which was constructed in 1916 and has been used for 100 years. TSR plays an important role not only for passenger transport but also for cargo transport. The completion of the railroad opened up vast areas to exploitation, settlement, and industrialization.

Floods in the far northern parts of the East Russian region

Authorities in the Krasnodar region of Russia declared a state of emergency after heavy downpour caused severe flooding on July 6. Strong winds accompanied by rough seas worsened the condition leading to serious damage to Khorota and Masesta River banks. Both the river banks broke after the adjacent areas of Dzhubga recorded 170mm of rainfall between 4th to 6th July. The Krasnodar regional government declared an emergency due to flooding for areas of Sochi, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Slavyansky, Seversky, and Goryachy Klyuch. As of July 6, over 660 homes and yards were flooded.

The coastal cities received the hardest hit as water has gushed into the houses of the residents. According to the information, 136 people were evacuated. There are now 64 people in temporary accommodation centers.

Russia continued to receive torrents of rainfall throughout July leading to flooding in several regions across the country. Most recently, flooding has affected areas in Zabaykalsky Krai, where the Shilkinsky district was the hardest hit. The region’s EMERCOM office said 2,500 people were affected by floods in the city of Shilka, Shilkinsky district after a sharp rise in the level of the Kiya River following heavy rain from 21 to 22 July. Hundreds of homes and plots have been flooded.

According to records provided by the TASS news agency, around 650 houses were flooded and five road bridges washed away in the Zabaikalsk flooding in the past two days. The Trans-Siberian Railway network along with the bridge over Area collapsed after the respective areas received extreme weather in the past weeks. However, no fatalities or injuries were reported. Dozens of villages and connecting bridges remain flooded in the Trans-Baikal region. Another suspension bridge by the village of Uryum, east of Chita, collapsed when a truck tried to drive over it. The bridge was already submerged into the flooded river when the truck driver made an attempt to cross it. Miraculously, the truck driver survived, the Siberian Times reported.

(Image: @RURAILWAYS/TWITTER)