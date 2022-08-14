Russia Slams Diplomat's Expulsion From Montenegro, Calls It West's 'hybrid Campaign'

Moscow on Saturday, Aug 13 reacted strongly against the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Montenegro, labelling the move as the “new hybrid campaign unleashed by the West” against Russia. At a press briefing, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We view the act by the Montenegrin authorities as yet another episode of the hybrid campaign unleashed by the West and its minions against Russia.” Furthermore she added, “We perceive this move as the unwillingness and the inability of official Podgorica to get away from the policy of mechanically following this destructive line - to the detriment of international security and, likewise, its own national interests.”

'Violations of norms'

The ex-Yugoslav republic of Montenegro this week announced that it is expelling a Russian diplomat over what it described as violations of norms. It declared the Russian diplomat persona non grata.This irked Moscow that threatened a response calling the move senseless. Attempt to substantiate this step in a corresponding public commentary laid bare the absence of the reasons and logic of this demarche, Zakharova asserted, speaking about expulsion. "We reserve the right to take measures in kind in accordance with the generally accepted practice," the Kremlin spokeswoman said. "Russia will give an appropriate answer,”she furthermore iterated.

Since Russia’s invasion in February, Montenegro's foreign ministry has ordered nearly five Russian diplomats to leave the country as the diplomatic rift widened. Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson noted that the Kremlin reserves “the right to take measures in kind in accordance with the generally accepted practice.” Montenegro's foreign ministry took to its official Twitter handle to announce the move and provided no further details. The Balkan nation also joined the US led EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Many EU states including Luxembourg expelled Russian diplomats in response to Moscow's war. Greece had also asked more than 12 envoys of the Russian Federation diplomatic and consular missions to leave.