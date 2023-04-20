Satellite Or UFO? Mysterious Flash Of Light Over Kyiv Baffles Ukrainians, Memes Follow

A sudden burst of light witnessed in Kyiv last night has triggered a wave of speculation on the internet, with people attributing the cause to Russia, satellites, UFOs, and even extraterrestrial life. At around 10 pm, a video captured the event, which displayed an abrupt stream of light brightening a residential region, while another recording revealed a fiery object descending to the ground.

Andriy Yermak, a Presidential adviser, posted a UFO emoji on Twitter with no additional explanation. The replies to the tweet contained memes and illustrations of extraterrestrial beings and unidentified flying objects.

📡🛸 — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) April 19, 2023

Kyiv has attributed the sudden burst of light to a crashing NASA satellite, but the US-based NASA has denied any involvement and explained that there was some misunderstanding regarding an earlier statement about maneuvering a decommissioned satellite out of orbit.

Shortly after the incident, social media in Ukraine was abuzz with speculation after a flash of mysterious lights lit up the night sky of the war-torn country, leading to chatter about UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Early videos depicted a sudden bright light illuminating the sky, followed by footage of a flaming object crashing to the ground. Social media platforms were flooded with memes and comments related to aliens and unidentified flying objects.

Watch the video:

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Something happened in Kyiv sky tonight. The whole city is at a loss, what it was. UFO?"

Something happened in Kyiv sky tonight. The whole city is at a loss, what it was. UFO? pic.twitter.com/DAic7QHae2 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) April 19, 2023

The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible. “Please do not use official air force symbols to create memes for the enemy to enjoy!” it said in a message.