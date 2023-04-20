Last Updated:

Satellite Or UFO? Mysterious Flash Of Light Over Kyiv Baffles Ukrainians, Memes Follow

A bright flash of light seen over Kyiv last night has prompted a flurry of online speculation, with Russia, satellites, UFOs and even aliens blamed.

A sudden burst of light witnessed in Kyiv last night has triggered a wave of speculation on the internet, with people attributing the cause to Russia, satellites, UFOs, and even extraterrestrial life. At around 10 pm, a video captured the event, which displayed an abrupt stream of light brightening a residential region, while another recording revealed a fiery object descending to the ground.

Andriy Yermak, a Presidential adviser, posted a UFO emoji on Twitter with no additional explanation. The replies to the tweet contained memes and illustrations of extraterrestrial beings and unidentified flying objects.

Kyiv has attributed the sudden burst of light to a crashing NASA satellite, but the US-based NASA has denied any involvement and explained that there was some misunderstanding regarding an earlier statement about maneuvering a decommissioned satellite out of orbit.

Shortly after the incident, social media in Ukraine was abuzz with speculation after a flash of mysterious lights lit up the night sky of the war-torn country, leading to chatter about UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Early videos depicted a sudden bright light illuminating the sky, followed by footage of a flaming object crashing to the ground. Social media platforms were flooded with memes and comments related to aliens and unidentified flying objects. 

Watch the video:

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Something happened in Kyiv sky tonight. The whole city is at a loss, what it was. UFO?"

The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible. “Please do not use official air force symbols to create memes for the enemy to enjoy!” it said in a message.

