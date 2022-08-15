Scotland Becomes First Country In The World To Make Sanitary Products Free For All

Scotland has become the first ever country in the world to make period products available for menstruating women for "free" in an attempt to protect their right to access to these necessary items. The country passed a new legislation, the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act, which will go into effect on Monday, allowing women to obtain period products free of charge. The lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill that requires all the local public authorities to provide free access to tampons and sanitary pads. The draft bill was adopted in November 2020, and it makes a legal right for women to have free access to sanitary products in public places.

Scotland's Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison, in remarks to broadcaster DW, said that women have been forced to make "difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis." "Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," Robison said.

An end to 'period poverty'

Scottish lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party Monica Lennon had campaigned against “period poverty." She maintained that women who need sanitary products and can’t afford them shall be helped out by the government. She described the legislation as “practical and progressive,” during the time of the coronavirus pandemic that confined women at home, with many out of jobs unable to afford these critically necessary items for health safety.

"Periods don’t stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important,” the lawmaker who campaigned for the bill since 2016, said. "On the issue of period dignity, I am beyond proud that Scotland is leading the way and we have moved at a fast pace in a short space of time,” she added. The Internet rejoiced at the bill saying that it is historic.

"Historic decision by Scotland to make sanitary products free," a Scottish person said on Twitter. "How amazing, Scotland the first country in the world to offer free sanitary products. It will make a difference to so many! Well done!," said the other.

Women now seeking menstrual products can find them free of cost at the nearest collection point by using the PickupMyPeriod mobile app. The app was launched by the social enterprise "Hey Girls" with support from the Scottish government. "I’m grateful to all the young women and girls who have been crucial in developing the best ways to access products to meet their needs," said Justice Secretary Robison, according to DW.