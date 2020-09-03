Serbia Denounces Accusations Of Interfering In Tense Montenegro Parliamentary Election

Following accusations of interference in recent Montenegro’s parliamentary election, Serbia has denounced any links to the Balkan nation's poll that was won by the opposing coalition.

According to the reports, the mandate was narrowly swept by pro-Belgrade and pro-Russian political groupings winning over Montenegro’s long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists. In addition, the coalition of three opposition parties together won 41 seats in the 81-seat national parliament to form the next government.

Montenegro blames Serbia

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, who heads the outgoing DPS party, has accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of allegedly interfering in the recent election that was held after months of widespread protest by Serbian Orthodox Church supporters.

The election was fuelled by a dispute over a law on religious rights staunchly opposed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church. In addendum to this, the issue has sparked divisions in the small nation of 620,000 people that challenged its traditional Slavic allies Serbia and Russia to become independent in 2006 and join NATO in 2017.

According to the reports, some 540,000 voters were puzzled whether to keep in power the Democratic Party of Socialists which remained in power for some 30 years. Djukanovic is reported to accused the church of leading the protests since December. As per reports, tensions have escalated in Montenegro since Monday when thousands of Serb opposition party supporters staged victory celebrations in the small nation.

Belarus tensions

Meanwhile, Belarus continues to roil in the aftermath of a contentious election that took place on August 9 with mass protests against President Lukashenko taking a frequent turn. The leader’s opponents have accused him of rigging the ballot in a bid to extend his rule in the country.

Lukashenko, on the other hand, has criticised the recent anti-government protests, which as per him are receiving support from Western counties. The authoritarian leader ordered the army to defend and protect western Belarus which he termed as a pearl.

