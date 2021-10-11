Serbia Will Not Become NATO Member, Will Not Support 'anti-Russia Hysteria', Says Minister

Serbia’s Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin recently said that under the current government, the nation will strictly observe the principles of military neutrality, will not join NATO and will also not support sanctions on Russia. While speaking to Sputnik, Vulin said that as long as President Aleksandar Vucic remains in the security structures, Serbia will not become a NATO member state. He also added that Serbia will never support Russia sanctions or Anti-Russia hysteria.

Vulin said, “As long as Serbia is led by President Vucic and as long I remain in the security structure, Serbia will not become a NATO member state, we will remain strictly committed to maintaining our military neutrality.”

He added, “Serbia will never support Russia sanctions or anti-Russia hysteria. History has shown that Russophobia always involves Serbophobia. We have never seen anyone attack Russia and not attack Serbia at the same time. It no longer depends on us, this is just a pattern.”

Non-aligned Movement Summit

Meanwhile, Vulin’s comments come amid the Non-aligned Movement Summit, which is being held in Belgrade. Serbia on Sunday welcomed officials from various nations, including Iraq, Kuwait and Sudan. Serbia President Vucic and Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic held meetings with respective ministers. According to AP, around 80 high-level delegations, led by heads of states and 40 foreign ministers, are attending the meeting hosted by Serbia and Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from ANI)