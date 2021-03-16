Slovakia's Allies Call On PM Igor Matovic’s Resignation Over Russian Vaccine Dispute

Days after Slovakia’s Health Minister’s resignation, two parties in the country’s ruling coalition called on the prime minister to resign in a bid to open the way for a reconstruction of the government amid political tensions triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. According to AP, Richard Sulik, who is the head of the Freedom and Solidarity party and a deputy PM, said that PM Igor Matovic’s resignation is a “necessary step” for the coalition to survive. He gave Matovic a March 23 deadline to step down and said that if he refuses to resign, then the leaders are ready to leave the government.

Sulik said that the PM’s resignation would create space for more constructive and effective cooperation in the coalition. He also added that he would be willing to offer his own resignation to give the coalition a fresh start. It is worth noting that the Freedom and Solidarity party was joined on Monday by the For People party in demands that Matovik resign.

Russian vaccine dispute

The crisis in the country had erupted after PM Matovic secretly ordered doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine despite opposition from his coalition partners. This irked the other members of his coalition, who eventually called for the dissolution of the current cabinet. Matovic, however, defended the deal to buy 2 million Sputnik V vaccines, saying it will speed up the vaccination program.

But Freedom and Solidarity party said that the purchase cast doubts on the country’s pro-Western orientation. Along with For People Party, the Freedom and Solidarity party further demanded reconstruction of the government. For People Party also said that any vaccine needs approval from the EU’s drug regulator, which has not happened with Sputnik V.

Slovakia, a member of the European Union started innovating its population in late December. Matovic’s secret deal with the Russian vaccine faced resistance from Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok who said that it was a “tool in Russia’s hybrid war against the West.” While Sputnik V has not applied for EU’s approval, Slovakia’s deputy PM Veronika Remisova said that any vaccine to be used in the country would require approval by the bloc.

(Image: AP)

