Slovenia Suspends Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Over Death Of 20-year-old Woman

Slovenia suspended vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on September 29 as it investigates the death of a 20-year-old woman, as thousands began gathering in the small European Union country for a vaccination protest.

As per AP reports, according to Health Minister Janez Poklukar, the suspension will be in effect until experts evaluate whether there is a relationship between the woman's death from a stroke and the vaccine she had received two weeks prior.

The one-dose vaccines have been increasingly popular in Slovenia in recent weeks, following the widespread implementation of COVID passes, which are required for employment in all state-owned businesses. In response to rising demand, the government authorised the purchase of an additional 100,000 J&J dosages from Hungary.

According to the official STA news agency, the woman's death this week was the second significant example of adverse effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which were given to around 120,000 individuals in Slovenia.

However, the 'benefits continue to outweigh the risks,' said Poklukar, AP reported.

On-going anti-vaccination protest

Nonetheless, the revelation was certain to stoke anti-vaccination and anti-coronavirus protests in the capital, Ljubljana, on September 29. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to pacify a mob of thousands protesting against the country's ant-coronavirus regulations in Ljubljana.

Protester Katja Zupan was quoted by AP as saying."I am here for the future, the future of my kids, future generations because this craziness needs to be stopped. If we don’t stand up for ourselves and for mankind, then we are done, we are lost."

This was the second protest of its kind documented in Slovenia's capital. The demonstrators reportedly threw bottles and other things at the police, who were largely opposed to the use of COVID-19 immunisation cards. The demonstrators chanted "Stop Corona Fascism" and demanded equal rights for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Slovenia, like much of Central and Eastern Europe, has seen an increase in infections in recent weeks. Nearly 48% of the population has been fully vaccinated in the country of 2 million people, which is lower than many other EU countries. In contrast to some countries, Slovenia has recommended Johnson & Johnson vaccines to all people over the age of 18, rather than just the elderly.

(With inputs from AP)

