Swedish Border Town Suffers For No-lockdown Policy As Norway Reopens With Movement Checks

The Swedish border town of Stromstad is in trouble because of the country’s decision to not impose a COVD-19 induced lockdown like its neighbours. As per reports, Stromstad is driving distance from Oslo and was frequented by Norwegians looking to buy cheaper consumer goods but the lockdown in Norway put the stop to the town's booming business.

After Norway went into complete lockdown in mid-March, the business in Stromstad considerably dwindled. While Norway has now eased lockdown restrictions following a sharp fall in COVID-19 cases, the move has not seen a return of shoppers to Stromstad because Noway continues to quarantine people returning from Sweden.

Sweden isolated from neighbours

According to reports, Sweden has registered more COVID-19 deaths than Norway, Denmark and Finland combined. The country has reported over 70,000 positive coronavirus cases as well as 5,411 deaths.

On the other hand, Sweden’s neighbour Norway has reported only 8,902 coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 251. Moreover, the majority of Norwegians support their government's decision to impose restrictions on those coming into Norway from Sweden, as per reports.

COVID-19 has infected about 10,929,352 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 500,000 mark according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported 2,811,200 positive coronavirus cases and more than 131,175 deaths.

The novel coronavirus first appeared in China late last year and the country has been heavily criticised for its role in allegedly keeping the origin and pandemic potential of COVID-19 a secret from the world. While it is believed that the virus originated at a wet market in Wuhan, some leaders believe the virus was manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory.

