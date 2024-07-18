Published 19:16 IST, July 18th 2024
Spain heats up under 1st heatwave of the year as Southern Europe swelters
Spain sweated under its first official heatwave of the year with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celcius (104 Fahrenheit) in a large swathe of the country on Thursday, while Italy, Greece and other areas of southern Europe also struggled to stay cool.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
