Spain: Madrid Police Increase Checks On Roads After New Lockdown Restrictions Imposed

Madrid local police have increased checks on roads after the restrictions to prevent new variants of the COVID-19 virus were announced by the authorities in Spain's capital region. According to the Associated Press, Madrid police on Monday stopped people on the outskirts of the city to inquire about the purpose of their visit and have also deployed drones to note the numbers of the vehicles. This comes days after local authorities in Madrid announced lockdown, joining other regions of the country amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Read: Spain's Virus Surge Hits Mental Health Of Front-line Workers

Madrid authorities have also asked restaurants and bars to close early as part of their new lockdown measures. According to reports, restaurants have been asked to close at 9 pm and also to limit the sitting capacity on tables from six to four persons. Madrid has moved forward the nighttime curfew from 11 pm to 10 pm. The restrictions have been introduced to block the spread of the new UK variant of the COVID-19 virus, which scientists believe is more contagious.

Read: Spain To Probe Whether Military Top Brass Jumped Jab Queue Dodging Vaccine Protocols

Other regions in Spain to have introduced tough measures include Valencia, which has restricted the gathering of people from different households to a maximum of two persons. Meanwhile, the central government is resisting calls to introduce a full-fledged lockdown across the country despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Read: Spain's Surge Gives COVID-19 Hospital Second Chance

COVID-19 situation in Spain

Spain is one of the worst affected countries by the COVID-9 pandemic as the country has reported more than 2.5 million cases so far, of which 56,208 people have lost their lives. Spain reported its highest single rise in new cases as more than 42,000 people tested positive on January 22. According to reports, every one in five hospital beds in Spain is occupied by COVID-19 patients. The country has begun the vaccination drive and so far 1.24 million people have been inoculated against the virus.

Read: Spain Begins Administering 2nd Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

(Image Credit: AP)

