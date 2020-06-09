Spain Makes Face Masks Mandatory Until COVID-19 Pandemic Is Defeated

Amid COVID-19 epidemic, the Spanish government reportedly made wearing face masks a compulsion until the crisis is defeated once and for all. Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa on June 9 reportedly said that the measure would remain in force after the state of emergency ends on June 21 and it will remain in place until the country permanently defeats the virus, which is when an effective treatment or vaccine is available for it.

Illa’s statement comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that everyone in the country over the age of six will have to wear face masks in public places as long as it is not possible to maintain the safety distance. Sánchez also mentioned that wearing masks will be mandatory even after Spain’s Phase 3 of the de-escalation plans ends for most parts of the country in the coming weeks, however, he did not specify for how long after.

While the new measure is expected to slightly reduce the social distance measure, the Spanish government reportedly also introduced a fine of up to 100 euros if one is not seen wearing a face mask in public places. As per reports, mask-wearing was initially imposed as a requirement for those using public transport in early May, however, with an increasing number of cases, the rule was later expanded.

READ: Spain Begins Trial For Killings Of 5 Jesuits In El Salvador

READ: Spain: Prosecutors Probe Role Of Former King In Saudi Deal

Spain to open borders from July 1

Meanwhile, as Spain has been recording a lower number of cases in the past week, the government also decided to open its borders to foreign tourists from July 1. Currently, as per Johns Hopkins University tally, Spain has nearly 241,717 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed more than 27,000 lives in the country. Spain also eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the top football division also resumed on June 8.

While speaking at a daily COVID-19 briefing Sánchez said, “During the de-escalation, we will be recovering many daily activities, among them soccer. The Government has given the green light for the return of the Professional Soccer League from the week of June 8, with maximum health security for all participants”.

(Image: AP)

READ: Health Minister: 52% Of Spain In Phase 3 Of Virus

READ: Spain To Reopen Borders To Foreign Tourists From July 1 As COVID-19 Cases Drop