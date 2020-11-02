Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Calls For Unity Amid Violent Anti-lockdown Protests

While urging citizens to behave responsibly, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez condemned the violent protests against the government’s decision to declare a six-month state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sanchez called for responsible behaviour and appealed for calm and solidarity. He said that only through "unity and sacrifice" will the country be able to beat the pandemic.

On October 25, the Spanish PM had declared a second nationwide state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surged in the country. He had informed that the national emergency will be effective from Sunday night and will be accompanied by a night curfew across the country from 11 pm to 6 am, exempting the Canary Islands. However, unhappy with the new restrictions, protesters demonstrated across the country over the weekend.

According to The Guardian, around 30 people were arrested and 12 injured in Madrid on Saturday night after a demonstration over curfew turned violent. There were also demonstrations in Barcelona, Malaga, Vitoria, Valencia, Santander and Burgos. Police in Logrono even arrested six people after bins were torched and some shops smashed and looted.

Abascal calls on police to protect right to protest

Several protests even accused authorities of lying about the seriousness of the outbreak to justify curb on personal freedom, as per reports. The police officials believe that some of the demonstrations have involved "far-right elements". The far-right Vox party has done little to defuse tensions. Its leader, Santiago Abascal, said that there are more reasons than ever to protest against the government. He further called on the police to protect the right to protest but called the violence on the far left.

The president of the Madrid region, on the other hand, called for responsibility. Isabel Diaz Ayuso said that the people are showing chaos on the streets are not those more vulnerable to the virus, not are they the ones fighting for their lives. She added that they are organised groups looking to take advantage of the situation and people’s fear.

The state of emergency gives extraordinary powers to the Spanish government allowing them to impose restrictions and curb freedoms that are otherwise deemed as basic rights in the constitution. The state of emergency permits Spain’s regional governments to bring in full or partial lockdowns, and limit public and private gathering to six people. Spain remains one of the countries in Europe hardest hit by the deadly virus. According to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tally, Spain has recorded over 1,185,000 cases and nearly 35,878 deaths.

