‘Bombing Its Own People’: Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi Exposes Pakistan’s Atrocities at UNHRC

Geneva: Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi exposed Pakistan’s atrocities before United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council, Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said, "...A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India. Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution, perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people."

Tyagi, speaking at the UNHRC in Geneva, delivered a powerful rebuttal to Pakistan’s narrative, exposing its long-standing record of human rights violations. He accused Pakistan of bombing its own citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), suppressing the voice of the innocent, and illegally occupying Indian territory.

Tyagi exposed Pakistan’s repeated attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue while ignoring the suffering of its own people.

He stated: “Instead of coveting India, fix your economy and politics—and stop exporting terrorism.” Pakistan must address its internal crises, revive its economy, which is on life support and put an end to cross-border terrorism.