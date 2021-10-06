Sweden Suspends Use Of Moderna's COVID Vaccine For Persons Aged 30 & Under

Sweden's health officials suspended the use of Moderna's COVID vaccine for persons aged 30 and under on October 5, citing the need for prudence. The reason for the pause, according to Sweden's Public Health Agency, is 'signals of an elevated risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium' — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main veins.

Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, stated that they will "monitor the situation closely and act fast to guarantee that COVID-19 immunizations are always as safe as possible while also providing effective protection" against the disease, AP reported. In July, the European Medicines Agency recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna be approved for children aged 12 to 17, marking the first time the vaccine had been approved for those under the age of 18.

In January, the European Union's 27-nation European Union approved Moderna's vaccine for use in anybody aged 18 and up. It has also been granted licences in nations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, although its use has not yet been extended to children. In Europe and North America, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one licenced for children under the age of 18.

Swedish authorities recommend Pfizer over Moderna

Adults have already received hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna. In a study of more than 3,700 youngsters aged 12 to 17, the vaccination elicited the same signals of immunological protection, and there were no COVID-19 diagnoses in the vaccinated group, compared to four cases in the dummy injection group.

The most prevalent side effects among young vaccine recipients were sore arms, headaches, and lethargy, which were the same as in adults. However, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations appear to be associated to a rare reaction in teenagers and young adults-chest pain and heart inflammation, according to US and European regulators.

The cardiac symptoms "generally fade away on their own," according to Swedish health officials, although they must be evaluated by a doctor. The disorders are particularly common in young males, and they are linked to viral infections like COVID-19. Myocarditis was treated in hospitals by over 300 patients under the age of 30 in 2019.

Data show an increased incidence of COVID-19 infection in adolescents and young adults, particularly boys and men, in association with immunisation against the virus. A new preliminary report Nordic analyzes, show that the link is particularly strong in the case of Moderna's vaccination, particularly after the second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is instead recommended for these age ranges, according to the Swedish authorities. The suspension of the Moderna vaccination is in effect until December 1.

The Danish Health Authority announced October 5 that people under the age of 18 will not be administered the Moderna vaccine as a precaution. It added that data from four Nordic nations shows that there is a possibility of an elevated risk of heart inflammation after receiving Moderna shots, despite the fact that the number of cases of heart inflammation is still quite low.

The first results of the Nordic research have been given to the European Medicines Agency's adverse response committee, where they will be evaluated. The researchers worked with the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, the Medical Products Agency in Sweden, the National Institute of Public Health in Norway, and the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in Finland to map the distribution of the coronavirus in the country. According to the Danish official, the final results should be available in approximately a month.

Futhermore, Pfizer/BioNTech has invited children and young people aged 12 to 17 in Denmark to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

(With inputs from AP)

