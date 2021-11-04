Swedish Journalist Mistaken For Spy Attacked By Unknown Man At COP26 Climate Summit

A Swedish Journalist named Tomas Kvarnkullen was attacked by an unknown man and sustained a concussion after the attacker mistook him for a spy working for the Swedish government and reporting to his superiors at the COP26 Summit. As per Sputnik reports, Kvarnkullen stated that an unknown individual leapt on him from behind and beat him outside his hotel. At the time of the incident, Kvarnkullen had just ended a live broadcast for TV4 Nyheterna when a man attacked him and shouted, "get lost."

Kvarnkullen further stated that he dropped the microphone from his hand and attempted to flee the scene as the situation became increasingly menacing, according to Aftonbladet. The man is said to have punched the Swedish journalist in the back of the head before stealing his phone. Following the incident, Tomas Kvarnkullen entered the hotel and requested that the staff contact the police, who were able to locate the perpetrator at a nearby hotel. The individual, who resisted arrest, required the assistance of many police officers to detain him.

The attacker felt that Kvarnkullen was a spy

The attacker stated that he felt Kvarnkullen was a spy who worked for the Swedish government and reported where he was and what he was doing to superiors. According to Aftonbladet, Kvarnkullen has a concussion but is otherwise fine. Kvarnkullen said that he is doing okay, but it was an eye-opening experience. He also stated that he has been a journalist for a long time, but has never seen anything like it. It was a dreadful experience and he does not like any other colleague to be subjected.

Kvarnkullen also stated that he needed medical help after the beatings, but that despite a minor concussion, he is well. According to him, when everything happened, he was shocked, but he spoke with TV4 and received a lot of support and positive words. He said that the positive words from people made him feel good.

COP26 started on October 31 and will continue until November 12

The United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021, also known as the COP26 started in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 and will continue until November 12. The summit made headlines, not just as a result of lawmakers' climate-action-related policies, but also as a result of teenage activist Greta Thunberg's sassy statements, who remarked the authorities with disrespectful words, according to Sputnik.

