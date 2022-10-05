Swedish Politician Cuts Off Hair In EU Assembly In A Show Of Solidarity With Iranian Women

An Iraqi-born Swedish politician cut off her hair during a debate in the European Parliament in a show of solidarity with anti-government demonstrators in Iran.

Abir Al-Sahlani, an Iraqi-born member of the European Parliament, took to the lectern to speak about the repression faced by the women of Iran. Sahlani demanded an “unconditional and immediate” cessation of all violence against all the citizens of Iran.

The Swedish politician stated, “Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors.”

Sahlani made a point by taking out a scissor and cutting her ponytail while establishing, “Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you.”

Anti-hijab protests surge across Iran

Anti-Hijab protests erupted in Iran after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested by Iran's infamous morality police. The arrest was made as Amini was allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf too loosely. The woman’s family has accused the police personnel of beating her on the head with a police baton and further claimed that the police banged her head against one of their vehicles.

However, the authorities claim that there is no evidence of any mistreatment and that Amini suffered "sudden heart failure" while in custody.

Protests erupted across Iran as the news of Amini’s death spread. Women across the country organised demonstrations against Iran’s strict rules on the attire of women by ceremoniously removing their headscarves in public and cutting their hair. From attire to even the general behaviour in the country is enforced by Iran’s government.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backs the security forces

The young girl’s death was a tragic incident that saddened us too. But the right reaction to it wasn’t for some to create insecurity for ppl, burn the Quran, Mosques, banks, & ppl’s cars, & to pull off women’s scarves. These weren’t normal acts. They were planned.#MahsaAmini — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 3, 2022

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the death of Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart," calling it a "bitter incident". Moreover, he added, “Some people had caused insecurity in the streets," claiming that the “riots” had been planned and blamed US and Israel. Khamenei further expressed strong backing for the security forces, claiming that they had faced injustice during the protests.

Image: AP, Twitter/@AbirAlsahlani