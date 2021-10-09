Switzerland-based Think Tank Raises Grave Concerns About 'Cold War' Over Science & Tech

Switzerland based think tank, GESDA, during a summit in Geneva on Friday, raised grave concerns about a possible "Cold War" over science & technology.

While delivering the inaugural message on the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), Vice President of Switzerland and physician Ignazio Cassis, said that the main motive of forming the group was to look out for future advances and development in the field of science and technology.

He said that the group would act as a bridge between government policy and science. Cassis said that the think tank would ensure that the development in the field of science and technology must benefit the whole world, not just rich countries.

"There is a growing feeling that a new Cold War is about to be fought over science and technology, and the power they confer to the states that master them," said the Vice President of Switzerland.

He said that the GESDA helped in bringing hundreds of scientists and policymakers worldwide on a single platform for a noble cause. Cassis stressed that the group would work as an impartial agent to help expand the benefits of science to countries irrespective of whether they are rich or poor.

"What we are trying to achieve with GESDA is new, and hence, difficult: To link anticipation that looks far ahead, with action that is immediate is a major challenge in itself," Cassis said.

It is worth mentioning that the think tank was created in 2019, months before the covid pandemic hit the whole world. Despite its recent formation, the group has worked tremendously in improving the health policies of major organisations including the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO). During the initial phase of the pandemic, it had also caught many governments off guard, drew an uncertain or unclear response by health policymakers.

Biden proposed the think tank for partnership with the US government

The think tank group has also exposed gaping inequality between the rich countries that have wide access to vaccines and poor countries that don't.

According to a report by Associated Press, due to dynamic engagement in health policymaking, US President Joe Biden has grasped the potential of the group, showing interest in the GESDA project.

"US President Joe Biden has spoken about today's moment of great peril and great promise and proposed a partnership with the think tank," said Alondra Nelson, Deputy Director for Science and Society for the White House Office.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP