Switzerland Warns Of Riots Due To Power Outage In Winters As Russia Cuts Gas Supply

As Russia slashes the energy supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the Swiss government and cantons on Saturday warned that the citizens must prepare for “extreme scenarios” such as the riots as the EU member state braces for possible energy shortages in the harsh winter. A top cantonal security official told the local press reporters that the power outage, sparked due to the looming energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, will have serious and devastating consequences."

According to the Swiss police chief, Fredy Fassler, Switzerland might have riots countrywide if energy shortages occur in the upcoming winter. "Power outage... will have serious consequences. Imagine the situation when we can no longer withdraw money from ATMs, we can no longer pay by card in a store or refuel at a gas station. The heaters are no longer working. The streets are all dark. In that case, it would be possible to imagine that the population would rebel," Fassler said when reached out for a statement by the Blick newspaper. he cautioned that the Swiss authorities must stand ready for the worst-case scenario.

"Switzerland is actively preparing for the threat of an electricity shortage in the winter. The energy supply is at the centre of attention," said Swiss police chief, Fredy Fassler.

Swiss authorities ask public to stock 'candles and firewood'

Swiss Federal Council is urging the power plant operators to negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in the event of an electricity shortage to avoid extreme measures and angst by the public. Head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission Elcom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged the citizens to stock up on candles and firewood and be prepared for the outages. Such warnings come as elsewhere in Germany millions of lower-income households will apparently struggle to pay their energy bills due to significantly high bills amid the energy crisis.

Russia's state energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) announced that it was cutting the gas supply via the major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity due to equipment repairs, triggering fresh fears of the energy crisis across the EU member states that heavily rely on Moscow for its energy needs.

The move was denounced as "political leverage" as Russian troops continue to launch an offensive in Ukraine just as Europe braces for harsh winters. The Russian state-owned company tweeted that it is slashing the gas supply throughput of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany to 33 million cubic meters for at least three days—from August 31 to September 2. Gazprom cited maintenance work at Europe's largest gas pipeline such as the turbine repairs as the cause for the sudden reduction.