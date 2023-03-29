T-Rex Skeleton Dating Back 67-million-years-old On Display Ahead Of The Auction

One of the most fascinating creatures in history is the T-Rex from the Jurassic period. It is a collector's item due to its gigantic height, horrifying jaws, and razor-sharp claws. Trinity, a T-Rex skeleton, is currently up for auction in Europe. Before the sale, it was put on display so that interested purchasers might have a close look at the majestic animal that once roamed the surface of the Earth, as reported by Breezy Scroll.

The 3.9-meter-tall "Trinity" Tyrannosaurus-Rex skeleton dates back 67 million years and is currently valued between $6.5 and $8.7 million. Before the auction, Trinity's project manager Nils Knoetschke has put the finishing touches on it. Just three times in the history of the planet has a full skeleton in such remarkable shape been put up for auction, and this will be the first time a T-Rex will be sold in Europe.

Three T-Rex fossils were used to make Trinity

The curator of the Aathal Dinosaur Museum, Yolanda Schicker-Siber (L), takes part in the "Trinity" exhibition. Nine large containers were used to ship the T-Rex skeleton from Arizona (USA) to Zurich (Switzerland). Three T-Rex fossils found in the US states of Montana and Wyoming between 2008 and 2013 were used to make Trinity. Given that only 32 adult T-Rex remains have been found worldwide, the transaction is all the more noteworthy.

The auctioneers claimed that Trinity was a gift from an individual. The auction company declared, “The Zurich auction is thus an exceptional opportunity to acquire such a high-quality fossil.” It's expected that Trinity will outbid every prior bidder. Notably, in 2020, a T-Rex skull under the name of "Stan" sold for an astounding $31.8 million in New York. It broke the previous record set by Sue, a specimen that Sotheby's sold to the Field Museum of Natural Sciences in Chicago in October 1997 for $8.4 million.