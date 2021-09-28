Tibetans Protest Outside UNHCR Office To Hold China Accountable For Human Rights Violation

The Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TCSL) on September 24 held a peace march from the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights to the office of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva against China's human rights violation in Tibet. They held the Tibetan national flag and placards and chanted slogans in protest against decades of oppression by the Chinese Communist Party in Tibet. Notably, the 48th UNHRC session was going on in Geneva. During the peace march, thousands of Tibetans appealed to the UN High Commissioner to hold Beijing accountable for the continued violations of human rights in Tibet.

According to the press release issued by Central Tibetan Administration, the members of the community also raised the issue of gross human rights violations during the 48th UNHRC session. Addressing the protestors, Representative Chhimey Rigzen of the Tibet Bureau Geneva raised concern over the deteriorating situation in Tibet and called Tibetans to stay united in opposing cruelties executed by the Chinese authorities in Tibet for over sixty years. He further urged Tibetans to unite together for the greater cause and be cautious against divisive trivial issues.

A representative from the Swiss-Tibetan Friendship Association, Uwe Meya, President of Women Organisation Tsering Youdon and Board member of Tibetan Youth Association in Europe Tenzin Desel also addressed the gathering.

Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world

All of the representatives expressed grave concerns over the continuous Chinese persecution of Tibetans and the destruction of Tibetan culture and identity. They urged the United Nations and the International community to make collective efforts in bringing Beijing responsible for dishonouring every aspect of the fundamental rights of Tibetans and other groups under the CPI regime.

According to the latest report "Freedom in the World 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy," the country has ranked second in the least free region in the world. It is worth mentioning the Communist Party of China has been ruling the Tibetan region since it has invaded the country in 1950. The local decision-making power is concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

