TikTok Asphyxiation Clip 'dangerous', Italian Police Accuses Woman Of 'inciting Suicide'

A week after a child accidentally died in ‘blackout challenge’, Italian Police accused a Sicilian woman of “inciting suicide” for an asphyxiation video she posted on TikTok. According to a press release, the Italian police officials said that video which was posted without restrictions on the social media platform by the 48-year-old woman was “extremely dangerous” and able to be viewed by everyone, including children. In a statement, the police further said that the clip depicted a challenge between the woman and a man in which both wrapped their faces with transparent adhesive tape so that they could not breathe.

The video has been taken down. The officials did not specify whether the clip in question had been viewed by the 10-year-old girl who died last week, however, they noted that it and similar ones “could be emulated by minors”. The Sicilian “influencer” had also posted numerous other challenges, which allowed her to gain popularity and the attention of around 731,000 followers of different ages, the cops noted.

“In one of the posts published by the 48-year-old, a user wrote "Hello _____, if you say goodbye I swear I'll throw myself out of the window." Hence the decision to issue an urgent order to carry out a search, including IT, and the seizure of social accounts, to edited by the Postal Police of Catania,” the Italian police said.

Italy restricts TikTok’s access

The Italian investigators have been probing social media platforms, including TikTok, since the death last week of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly participated in such a “choking game”, in which restricted oxygen to the brain induces a high. Following the incident, Italy's privacy watchdog has temporarily blocked TikTok access for users whose age could not be proved definitively. It is worth noting that according to TikTok’s terms and conditions, users must be at least 13 years old.

Meanwhile, TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has repeatedly drawn flak for its dangerous online challenges like outlet challenge, skull breaker challenge amongst others. The data protection authority, in December last year, had advised TikTok of a series of violations which included allowing minors to sign up easily on the platform, lack of transparency, no respect of privacy. However, as violations continued, the authority imposed the block. As per Associated Press, the block would remain in place until February 15 after which further analysis would be done.

